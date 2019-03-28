|
|
TERRY LYON DAWSON Terry Lyon Dawson, 60, died at her home in Fayetteville. She is survived by her three siblings, Hannah Dawson Gage and husband, William of Wilmington, Victor Weyher Dawson and wife, Jane and John Gilmer Dawson and wife, Carolyn, all of Fayetteville. Terry was preceded in death by her twin sister, Jean Horton Dawson; her parents, Hannah Lyon and Victor Weyher Dawson; and a nephew, Stedman English Gage. She was a graduate of St. Mary's College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She became a teacher and focused on children with behavioral challenges and disabilities. Terry taught in Savannah, Ga. and later in Fayetteville. She was a member of the North Carolina Colonial Dames and a member of St. John's Episcopal Church. Terry's joy of life made her a favorite aunt, cousin and friend. She especially enjoyed spending time with her lifelong St. Mary's friends. She loved traveling, in particular working with non-profit organizations in Latin America and Russia. She enjoyed sports of all kinds with a passion for Carolina Basketball. Terry will be mourned by many friends; her nieces, Carlee Dawson Cantelou, Chatham Lyon Dawson; and her nephews, Victor Weyher Dawson, III, Edward Hicklin Dawson, James Richardson Dawson and William Dawson Gage. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm Friday, March 29, 2019 in St. John's Episcopal Church 302 Green St. Fayetteville, NC. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in Kyle House at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Mary's School 900 Hillsborough St. Raleigh, NC 27603 or The Baddour Center, PO Box 97, Senatobia, MS 38668 or a . Services entrusted to Rogers and Breece Funeral Home 500 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 28, 2019