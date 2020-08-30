1/1
Terry Noe
TERRY NOE Terry Gilbert Noe, 65, of Wilmington and formerly of Kalamazoo, MI, passed away Wednesday August 26, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Terry was born in Greensboro, NC, on February 28, 1955, the daughter of James Fay Gilbert and the late Jean Griffin Gilbert. Terry attended the Wrightsville United Methodist Church. She was a Realtor and a Jazzercise Instructor, her true passion, for over 35 years. In addition to her father, Fay, she is survived by her husband of 43 years Ed Noe; daughters Kelly Noe and Kasey Noe; brothers Alan Gilbert and wife Bonnie; Marty Gilbert and wife Janet; sister Tracy Marley and husband Dave. Due to COVID, services and a celebration of Terry's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the animal welfare organization of your choice. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st street Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
