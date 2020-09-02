I am very saddened to hear of Terry's passing. Please accept my deepest heartfelt condolences this day and know that it breaks my heart to hear of my old friends and high school competitors departing this world. It was a great time when Terry and Dave would get together with everyone at Lisbon Bridge and go swimming in that cool dark water! I just wish life had made it easier for me to see Terry once again after so many years. I pray his soul will live in the halls of glory and that our Lord will comfort him forever! Rest in peace my old friend and God bless you now and always.



An old friend,

Kenneth "Ken" Anderson



Kenneth Anderson

Friend