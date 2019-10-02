|
THELMA MARY ADAMSON TENNYSON Thelma Mary Adamson Tennyson, 93, of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, New York, on February 20, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Arnold Wallace Adamson and the late Mary Christopherson Adamson. Having completed secretarial school she obtained a position on the platform at Chase bank. Later she worked for M. D. Johnson and Son, marine surveyors in Wilmington until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald O. Tennyson (USCG retired) and her best friend, Eileen Austin of Buffalo, New York. Surviving is her daughter and caregiver, Barbara M Tennyson of Wilmington, her son, Peter D Tennyson and wife Becky of Ellicott City, MD and two grandsons, Brian Tennyson of Alexandria, VA and Kevin Tennyson of Ketchikan, AK. Ever a Coast Guard wife, she was delighted when Kevin, following in the family tradition, signed up and recently achieved the rank of Lieutenant (jg). The family would like to thank April Jones of Beyond Basics salon whose skill and kindness brought our mother great joy in the last year of her life. She would count down the days until it was time to "go to April." Also we would like to extend our great appreciation to Dr Tony Maglione, Dr Ayman Gebrail and the entire staff of Coastal Internal Medicine for their wonderful care of our mother which we are sure lengthened her life. She will join her husband and the rest of the Christopherson family at rest at sea after private services are completed. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a local feral cat rescue: The Ruffian Foundation, P.O. Box 668, Castle Hayne, NC 28429 or to , 5171 Glenwood Avenue Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 2, 2019