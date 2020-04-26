|
|
THEODORE "TED" EUGENE GUILFORD III Theodore "Ted" Eugene Guilford, III, 71, a resident of Wilmington, NC, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. Ted was born in Washington, NC on November 6, 1948, son of the late Theodore Eugene, Jr. and Betty Shepherd Guilford. He was a 1967 graduate of Chocowinity High School and received his Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from North Carolina State University. Employed by State Utility Contractors of Monroe, NC, Ted supervised many water and sewer pipe line projects for cities and towns throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. Ted met the love of his life, Judy Bagley, while working in Fayetteville and later married her on June 8, 1996. They made their home in Wilmington where he retired in 2001. He is survived by his beloved wife Judy of 23 years; sister, Mary G. Felker and her husband Robert, of Jacksonville; sister-in-law, Susan Diane Devine and her husband Donnie, of Hope Mills; nieces: Robin Felker and her husband Andrew Niles, of Kensington, MD and Jennifer Staggs of Dunn; nephews: William Felker and his wife Emily, of Fuquay-Varina and Christopher Staggs of Dunn; great-nephew Adam Niles. Ted loved the outdoors, especially boating and fishing on the Pamlico River during the summer months at his family's beach cottage. Serving the Lord was of utmost importance in Ted's life. He was an early and active member of Holy Cross Episcopal Church, Wilmington, serving on the vestry and as a member of the church columbarium committee. A celebration of Ted's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made in Ted's name to the Warner Memorial Garden, Holy Cross Episcopal Church, 5820 Myrtle Grove Road, Wilmington, NC, 28409-4322. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Andrews Mortuary
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 26, 2020