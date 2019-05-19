|
THEODORE G. (TED) SEAWELL THEODORE G. (TED) SEAWELL, age 78, went to meet his Lord and Savior on May 14, 2019. He was a member of Winter Park Baptist Church. He is survived by: his dear wife of 50 years, Anne Belt Seawell; children- Robin Seawell Glover, Rebecca Scoggins, Alan W. Seawell and Stephen Wyant; five grandchildren - Crystal Flynn, Benjamin Seawell, Erin Bostic, William and Lillian Glover; 4 great grandchildren; and many special friends. Ted graduated from Apex District School in 1958; lettering in football, basketball and band; was an All-Conference tackle and in the All-State Band; and graduated from UNC CH in 1962. His early jobs were: insurance (with his father); retail credit; and the State Highway Commission. He moved to Carolina Beach, operated motels and restaurants, and was the Executive Director of Pleasure Island Tourist Bureau in Carolina Beach (1975-1980). As Mayor, he worked with the Wrightsville Beach Mayor to restore State and Federal funding for beach nourishment their beaches. He moved to Wilmington to operate his Medical Oxygen business and eventually several restaurants. As a licensed Real Estate Broker, and General Contractor, he owned and operated Custom Construction Company - building condominiums, an office building and various homes (traditional and modular). Ted had a deep love for his country and was Chairman of the New Hanover Republican Precinct for 25 years. He served on the Criminal Justice Advisory Board of NH County, participated in the Cape Fear Arts Council and Wilmington Kiwanis, and was on the Board of Directors of NH N.C. Farm Bureau since 1994. He served on: the Ports, Waterways and Beach Commission, Legislative Committee- NC League of Municipalities; NC Water Resources Congress; NH Emergency Service Committee; Wilmington Chamber of Commerce Tourism Promotion Committee; Congressional Active Committee; and the NC Manufactured Housing Institute Legislative Committee. Ted was an extremely devoted, loving husband and father. He naturally gave of himself, worked hard, and was a problem solver. He seldom complained, managed to joke and smile even through years of bad health, and cared about helping others and leaving the world a little better by being there. HE DID! Funeral services will be 11:00am on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Winter Park Baptist Church. Visitation will be 10:00am-10:45am at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice, or Winter Park Baptist Church.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 19, 2019