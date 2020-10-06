1/1
Theodore Thomas "Ted" Miller
THEODORE "TED" THOMAS MILLER Ted Miller, of Wilmington, NC, died peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was 84 years old. Ted was born on September 30, 1935 in Waterbury, CT. He was raised by his loving grandparents, Thomas and Lucy Valente. When he came of age, Ted joined the Marine Corps, completing his basic training at Camp Lejuene, NC and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Naval Submarine Base in New London, CT. Upon leaving the Marine Corps, Ted moved to Los Angeles, CA, where he pursued a career in the automotive industry, managing two different dealerships in the area. An exceptional athlete all his life, Ted enjoyed participating in the Culver City Softball League and the Manhattan Beach League. Ted moved to Wilmington, NC some eleven (11) years ago, where he continued his athletic prowess on the Empie Park tennis courts. He recently rediscovered his love of golf. He had much to share with others, writing several books and screenplays. Ted was very independent, generous and a good friend to many, including his tennis buddies and his neighbors, especially Bruce Johnston and Mark Jabaley. He was an animal lover at heart and loved to walk the neighborhood dogs. Ted was a beloved friend and neighbor on Pine Street and will surely be missed by all who knew him. Ted is survived by many cousins, and was especially close to his cousins Barbara Santasiero of Waterbury, CT, his god-daughter, Marie Sampieri of Prospect, CT and Julie Donahue of Conway, SC. He is also survived by his very special friends, Kathy and David Murchison. We would like to thank the staff of NHRMC and Lower Cape Fear Life Care in Bolivia, NC for their kind attention to Ted in his final days. Memorial gifts can be sent to One Love Tennis, P. O. Box 3112 Wilmington, NC 28406, where Ted was Volunteer of the Year in 2015 or the New Hanover Humane Society, 2405 N. 23rd St., Wilmington, NC 28401. Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com. Private memorial services will be held in CT.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 6, 2020.
