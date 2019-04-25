|
THERESA MCCOY Theresa Labriola McCoy of Wilmington went to be with her Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was born in Wilmington February 5, 1949, to Michael and Gladys Hickman Labriola, both welcoming her to Heaven. She is survived by her husband Terry "Mac" McCoy; son Jeff Mozingo and wife Tracy of Fayetteville; daughter Tera Ragan and husband Eric of Wilmington; grandchildren Kayla Mozingo Black and husband Jason, Josh Mozingo, Addison Ragan, and Adelyn Ragan; and great-grandchild Judah Black. Theresa is also survived by her sisters Maria Sharpe and husband Alan, Rita Hunt and husband R.B., and brother Michael Labriola, all of Wilmington. In her younger days, she was known in Wilmington as the Southern Maid, appearing in commercials and on parade floats to promote Southern Water Conditioning, where she was also a credit manager. She then moved to their sister company, Creative Kitchens, where she started as the office manager and finished her career as a designer and sales professional. Theresa was a loving, positive influence not only in her family's life, but many others as well. She counseled scores of teenagers through her church youth groups, led many people to Christ and brought a touch of sunshine to the room with her beautiful smile. Her husband Mac was her stronghold and best friend. He supported her through cancer treatments 16 years ago and rejoiced that she was a survivor. All the while, Theresa praised her Heavenly Father through every storm. Theresa's life calling was the ministry she led through the purchase of Cox Christian Book & Gifts in Wilmington. She worked with churches and individuals to spread the gospel, and she had a one-on-one connection with so many thirsty to learn about Jesus. Theresa employed sisters, grandchildren, nieces and close friends, and she strengthened family ties through this ministry as well. A celebration of Theresa's life will be held Friday, April 26, at Anchor Baptist Church (300 Futch Creek Road, Wilmington). Visitation with the family will be at 1 p.m. followed by a service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington. Theresa would welcome donations made in her name to Lifeline Pregnancy Center in Wilmington or online at www.lifelinepartner.org.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 25, 2019