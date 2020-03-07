|
|
THOMAS B EDGE SSgt. Thomas B Edge Jr USAF Retired (Big Papa) of Wilmington passed away peacefully Thursday March 5th at Northchase Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Tom was born in Lexington SC and grew up in Bolivia NC. He is predeceased by his parents Thomas and Rosa, brothers Randy and Buck, sister, Evelyn Rose, son Tommy III, and his dog Scooter. He leaves to cherish his wife of 67 years Mabel, daughter and son in law Debi and Ted Hammonds, granddaughters Stefanie Milam (Jamie) and Corie Bullard (Mark), great grandchildren Hunter and Laney Bullard and Lexi and Brayden Milam all of Burgaw NC, and daughter in law Sally Edge of Holden Beach NC. Tom served his country for 20 years which included time during WWII, Korean Conflict, and time in Vietnam. His travels took him to the Philippines, Japan, Hawaii, and all over the USA. After retirement from the service he continued his career for another 20 years at the NC State Ports. He was a member of American Legion Post 10, Masonic Lodge 139, Wilmington Shrine Club, Scottish Rites, 40&8 and Calabash VFW. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. Graveside service will be held at 12PM on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Greenlawn Burial Park with Reverend James Brown officiating. Military Honors will be presented. We would like to thank his many caregivers who have all been a blessing to us. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Lifecare Center.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 7, 2020