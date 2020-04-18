|
|
THOMAS BENTON ARNEY Thomas Benton Arney, 79, of Carolina Shores passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.Mr. Arney was born April 5, 1941 in Kansas City, Missouri, son of the late Dewey Arney and Flossie Marie Carrell Arney. He was a very successful man who enjoyed staying busy. He worked in commercial insurance in New York City for 35 years until his first retirement. After retiring, he and his wife Carolyn traveled with their dog and cat on their boat to Marathon, Florida where they lived for three years. His love of work took him back to New York where he opened his own insurance business in Albany, New York until he required heart surgery as well as his final retirement. It was then, they moved to North Carolina to enjoy traveling in their RV and golfing with his many friends at Brierwood. Mr. Arney was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Benton Arney, Jr., three brothers, George, Wayne, and Buddy, and two sisters, Joanne and Marcheta.Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Carolyn Arney of Carolina Shores; daughter, Terresa Lynne Arney of Ridgefield, Connecticut; sister, Ellen Stigall of Yuma, Arizona; and two grandchildren, Samantha Sindel and Sean Sindel.Due to the current COVID-19 health situation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.comWhite Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 18, 2020