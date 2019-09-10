|
|
THOMAS DELEON BOAZ Thomas DeLeon Boaz, 74, of Hampstead, NC, joined his Lord and Savior on September 7th, 2019. He was born in Rose Hill, NC, the son of the late Robert Judson Boaz II and Doris Fussell Boaz. Tom proudly served his country as a corpsman medic in the US Air Force. As a graduate of Emory University in Atlanta, GA. he retired as the Safety Director for BE&K Building Group. Tom is survived by his wife Angela Boaz and his children Bradley Boaz and wife Amy, Christopher and Clifford Boaz, Hannah Boaz, and his granddaughter Anna Boaz. He is also survived by his brother Wm. Blake Boaz and wife Leigh, sister Cindy Mohr and husband Dan and their families. Tom was preceded in death by his brother Robert "Bobby" Boaz. Tom, a member of the United Methodist faith, found great comfort and peace in God's gifts of the heavens and earth - Astronomy and the Ocean were very dear to his heart. He was known by his friends and family for his lifelong love of literature and chess, his adoration of music, and his talent for photography. He will be missed greatly by his loyal companion Sadie. A visitation will be held at 1pm and Funeral Services at 2pm at Andrews Mortuary Chapel on Wednesday, September 11th, at 1617 Market Street Wilmington, NC. Burial services will follow at the Fussell Family Cemetery in Rose Hill, NC. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 10, 2019