|
|
THOMAS EUGENE STEVANUS Thomas Eugene Stevanus died at 8:30PM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at his residence at 9445 Cottonwood Lane, Leland N.C. after a lengthy illness. Mr. Stevanus was born in Garrett, PA on 07/24/1941 to Mother, Luella Weaver, and Father, Lester Stevanus. He is survived by his wife Marcia Stevanus, son, Christopher Scott Stevanus, son, Greg Fischer, daughter, Dolise Wilson, daughter, Deborah Hoeinstein, son, Gary Fischer, sister, Shelly Glessner, son, Scott Richards, son, Clifford Richards, and Edward Richards. He was preceded in death by son Jimmy Fischer. Mr. Stevanus served his country in the army, was a master electrician, and had a devout love for art. Services will be held at House of Repentance, 1820 Mt. Misery Rd., Leland, NC, 28451. For more info, call 910.209.2176
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 23, 2019