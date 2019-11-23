Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Stevanus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Eugene Stevanus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Eugene Stevanus Obituary
THOMAS EUGENE STEVANUS Thomas Eugene Stevanus died at 8:30PM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at his residence at 9445 Cottonwood Lane, Leland N.C. after a lengthy illness. Mr. Stevanus was born in Garrett, PA on 07/24/1941 to Mother, Luella Weaver, and Father, Lester Stevanus. He is survived by his wife Marcia Stevanus, son, Christopher Scott Stevanus, son, Greg Fischer, daughter, Dolise Wilson, daughter, Deborah Hoeinstein, son, Gary Fischer, sister, Shelly Glessner, son, Scott Richards, son, Clifford Richards, and Edward Richards. He was preceded in death by son Jimmy Fischer. Mr. Stevanus served his country in the army, was a master electrician, and had a devout love for art. Services will be held at House of Repentance, 1820 Mt. Misery Rd., Leland, NC, 28451. For more info, call 910.209.2176
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -