THOMAS F. MAULTSBY Thomas F. "Tom" Maultsby, 74, of the Winnabow Community went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Mr. Maultsby was born in New Hanover County on October 3, 1945 and was the son of the late Edward White Maultsby, Sr. and Ida Mae Beck Maultsby. He was a lifetime active member of Town Creek Baptist Church where he served as a trustee. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War during which time he received two Purple Hearts and a Bronze star. He was in the 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry, 25th Infantry Division. He loved his country and was a very patriotic Republican and was excited to see American being made "Great Again'. He enjoyed farming and fishing and was also an avid gardener and enjoyed sharing his garden with others. He was working with the railroad when he was called to serve his country. After serving in Vietnam, he returned home to farm and started work at Dupont where he had a twenty-five-year career. He then purchased an 18-wheeler, that he referred to as "Big Blue" and was a long-distance truck driver for many years. His trucking family would remember his handle as "Plow Boy". Tom was happiest when he was surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren and friends. He enjoyed the fellowship of others and loved hosting cook outs in his building. He is survived by the love of his life for 53 years, Cheryl Gainey Maultsby (known by Tom as "Sugar"); two children, Thomas Shane Maultsby and wife Michelle Stanley Maultsby, Shannon Maultsby Phillips and husband Scott all of Winnabow; six grandchildren, Erin Leigh Maultsby, Andrew Scott Phillips, Neal Thomas Maultsby, Mason Gage Phillips, Reagan Elizabeth Phillips and Madison Batten Davies; two brothers, Edward White Maultsby Jr. (Nellie) of Winnabow and Joseph O'Neil Maultsby (Pauline) of Wilmington and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at eleven o'clock in the morning at Town Creek Baptist Church. Officiating the service will be Pastor Tyson Schoch, Pastor Don Whitener and Pastor V.C. Potter, Jr. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Gideons International or The Wounded Warrior Project
charities in his memory. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel