THOMAS "BUSTER" FLOYD, JR. Thomas "Buster" Floyd, Jr., age 78, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 in Hospice from pancreatic cancer. Born October 27th, 1940 in High Point, NC, Buster worked as a brick layer and Tool & Equipment Manager for Miller Building; then as Supply manager for Cape Fear Paving. Buster was married to Jewell Floyd, who passed away this January. They celebrated 40 years of marriage last October. He, his brothers, sister and wife Jewell were in the band Tommy Floyd and The Blue Ridge Buddies. Buster could play any instrument with strings, but favored the guitar, fiddle and the mandolin. As a child and into the 90's he was often heard on his father's radio show on WGWR in Asheboro, NC. He is survived by his son Greg Floyd, his daughter Lynn Summers and his daughter Gwynette Krulisky. Funeral services will be held at Wrightsboro Baptist Church in Wilmington, NC Thursday, June 27th at 2:00, with visitation preceding at 1:00. Buster asked in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington, NC. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 26, 2019