THOMAS FRANKLIN GRAY Mr. Thomas Franklin Gray, 87, of Supply died Monday November 4, 2019 at his home. Mr. Gray was born in Brunswick County on September 25, 1932 and was the son of the late Oscar L. and Inez Stone Gray. He was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Franklin Gray and his wife Elizabeth Gray. Mr. Gray was a U.S. Army Veteran and longtime member of Sabbath Home Baptist Church. He owned and operated Thomas Gray and Son Inc. He is survived by a son, Greg Gray of Supply; a sister Carolyn Gales of Shallotte; three grandsons, Timothy John Gray of Boston, Mass., Gregory Shaun Burris of Wilmington, Kesin Boyel of Supply and one great grandchild, Elena Elizabeth Gray. Funeral services will be held Saturday November 9, 2019 at one o'clock in the afternoon at Sabbath Home Baptist Church with Reverend Anthony Clemmons officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends are invited to a time of visitation with the family on Friday evening from six o'clock until eight o'clock at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Hwy., Bolivia. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019