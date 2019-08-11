|
|
THOMAS G. FENNELLY Thomas G. Fennelly, of Wilmington, formerly of Baldwin, NY, died Monday, August 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Bronxville, NY, October 26, 1951, the son of the late William Francis Fennelly and Florence Keim Fennelly. He was preceded in death by a brother, John Fennelly. Tom retired from Engine 303 FDNY and also served as a New York City Fire Marshall. He was an ex-captain and lifetime member of Baldwin (NY) Fire Department Hose Co. 3. He loved all sports but especially golf and baseball and shared that love with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Margaret "Peggy" Fennelly, and their four children; Bridget Rivera, William Fennelly (Jen), Thomas "TJ" Fennelly (Liz), and Katie Watkins (Matt). Also surviving are grandchildren Ethan, Declan, Braden, Keira, and Maura, and his siblings; Madeline Fennelly, William Dennis Fennelly, Meg Joseph, Martin Fennelly, Kathleen Walker, and Mary Rosen. He loved his family, including his many nieces and nephews as well as his brothers/sisters-in-law. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tuesday's Children and the UFA Widows and Children's Fund.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 11, 2019