THOMAS GWYN REICH Thomas Gwyn Reich, 91, of Wilmington, died Thursday, April 2, 2020. Tom was born July 2, 1928, in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Paul Cecil Reich and Amelia Poindexter Reich. He is survived by his wife, Virginia A. Reich; children, Thomas G. Reich, Jr., Bryan W. Reich and Paul C. Reich; stepchildren, Avery Bates, Lauren Galleher and grandchildren, Hilding Reich, Henry Reich, Nina Reich, Hunter Galleher, and Phoebe Galleher. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. James Episcopal Church.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 5, 2020