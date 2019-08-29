|
THOMAS HARVEY SMITH Thomas Harvey Smith, 96, of Wilmington, NC went to meet his Lord on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Born October 28, 1922 in Clarendon County, SC, he was the son of the late William Henry Smith and the late Annie Kelly Smith. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Thomas Harvey Smith will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 at Pine Valley Baptist Church located at 3940 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC. Family visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 prior to the service. Harvey was born during the Great Depression era and was the seventh of eight children. Farming and hard work were the necessary ways of life and became the foundation for his life. After high school graduation in 1939 he attended vocational school in Charleston, SC and learned his machinery trade which served him well the rest of his life. He married his beloved Suzanne in 1949 and thus began many new chapters in their lives. Harvey's love of God's word and God's world became the center of everything he did. He was a devout and faithful servant of the Lord. He taught Sunday School and served as Deacon at the First Baptist Church of Pooler, Georgia as well as chairman of the building committee that dedicated a new sanctuary in 1964. He became a member of Pine Valley Baptist Church in 1968 and also served as Sunday School teacher and became Deacon Emeritus in 2016. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Suzanne Beaufort Smith, three brothers, W.H. Smith, Claude Smith and Ray Smith; four sisters, Beulah Mahoney, Helen Ellsworth, Mary McLaughlin and Garnet Thompson. He is survived by sons Henry Grady Mallard (JoAnn), Thomas H. Smith, Jr., Rev. Stephen B. Smith (Brenda); daughters Ruth Evangeline (Van) Welch (William) and Caroline Pollard (John); grandchildren John M. Pollard, III (Alison), Amanda Richardson (David), Amy Pollard, and William Welch; great grandchildren David Richardson, Lauren Richardson and Jack Pollard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Valley Baptist Church, 3940 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28412, or to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. We Praise the Lord for the life of Thomas Harvey Smith and celebrate his Eternal Glory.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 29, 2019