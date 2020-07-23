THOMAS HARVEY SMITH JR. Thomas Harvey Smith Jr. (A Lifelong Telephone Man) 1955-2020 Thomas Harvey Smith, 65, of Wilmington, NC was called by GOD to his eternal resting place on June 13, 2020. Thomas is proceeded in death by his parents, Thomas Harvey Smith Sr, and Suzanne Beaufort Smith. Thomas was a lifelong telephone man! Tom's shared interest above all things were hunting, fishing, boating, and caring for others who shared his interest and enthusiasm for the outdoors. A memorial service for Tommy's friends will be held Friday July 24, 2020 at 2pm at Sea Gate Baptist Church, 6115 Oleander Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403. In place of flowers, please consider making a donation in the name of Tom Smith to Sea Gate Baptist Church. Mask will be provided, and social distancing will be in place. Please bring your memories and stories to share with others. Rev. Steve Smith will officiate this celebration of life for his beloved brother.



