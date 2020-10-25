DR. THOMAS J. HEAD, JR. Dr. Thomas J. Head, Jr. Dr. Tom Head of Wilmington, NC left his earthly home for his Heavenly reward on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Dr. Head was born in Wilmington on November 19, 1928 the son of Lila Williams Head and T. J. Head. He was a graduate of New Hanover High School (1946), Wake Forest College (1950) and following a business career he returned to school and graduated from the UNC School of Dentistry (1967). He was a member of the North Carolina and American Dental Associations. In High School, at age 15, he became well known for his "Tommy Head Orchestra". It was then days of World War II. He recruited seven NHHS classmates to work with him. The group entertained at many venues in Wilmington and Southeastern NC including the USO, Air Base Officers Club, Camp Davis, Shipyard Parties and several High School dances in neighboring Counties. It was a fun and productive time for all in the group. After College he married Mary Frances Combs of Elkin, NC who predeceased him after fifty years of marriage. They had two children, Fran Head Grantham and Walter Thomas Head. The family had many happy times together. A year after the death of his first wife, he was re-introduced to his High School sweetheart, Patty Jones Stonecipher who had been pianist in the "Tommy Head Orchestra" and whom he had not seen or heard from in 54 years. They were married a year later and enjoyed 17 ½ wonderful years together before her death. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his baby sister, Lila Harriet Head and his precious daughter, Fran Head Grantham. He is survived by his son Walter Thomas Head of DeSoto, WI, his son-in-law Mark E. Grantham of Jamestown, NC and his brother Dr. Emerson Head of Fayetteville, NC. He is also survived by his step children, Keith Allen Stonecipher, Jr., Susan Gilfert (Russ), grandchildren Allen Gilfert (Michelle), Justin Gilfert (Stacy) and Troy Stonecipher (Ann Marie) of Palm Harbor, FL, five great grandchildren, Benjamin, Alecson, Prescott, Emmalynn and Ellie Kate Gilfert, all of Louisville, KY Dr. Head was in private Dental practice in Wilmington for 35 years, retiring in 2003. He loved every day in his Dental practice and thought of his patients as part of his family. He was a charter member of the Cape Fear Chordsmen and enjoyed singing with the Beach Music Barbershop Quartet for fifteen years. He loved boating and had a passion for flying his airplane. He was a five term trustee of Chowan University and a member of the First Baptist Church for more than eighty years. Interment will be private and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date at First Baptist Church in Wilmington. Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church, 411 Market Street, Wilmington, NC 28401.



