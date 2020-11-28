1/1
Thomas Joseph Cahill
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THOMAS JOSEPH CAHILL, III Thomas Joseph Cahill III, age 84, of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, died November 21, 2020. He was born September 16, 1936 in Binghamton, New York, the son of Thomas Joseph Cahill II and Virginia (Flanagan) Cahill. He is survived by his wife Kathleen Cahill, and children, daughter Patricia Ingraham and husband Dana of Binghamton, New York; son Thomas J. Cahill IV and wife Jenn Colby of Littleton, MA. ; brother Jack Cahill of Binghamton, New York; stepchildren Regan Smith of Atlanta, GA, Cameron Smith and wife Melissa of Lafayette, GA; grandchildren Joseph and Maura Ingraham from Binghamton, New York; and his many nieces and nephews which are too numerous to mention. Thomas retired from IBM in Endicott, New York in 1992 and was an active member of the All Saints Catholic Church, in addition to his membership with VFW. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served at the New York City Army Headquarters. A memorial mass will be held 11 AM Tuesday, December 1 at All Saints Catholic Church, followed by a committal in the Sneads Ferry Presbyterian Church Columbarium, Serenity Garden. To view the Mass, please watch the live video stream via Facebook at jaycahill53@gmail.com. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare for their devoted and loving care. Donations may be made to the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation at https://lifecare.org/ways-to-give/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Committal
Sneads Ferry Presbyterian Church Columbarium
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 26, 2020
Jack and Family,

I'm sorry to hear of of Tom's passing. May he rest in peace.
Alfonso W Perna Whitney Point N.Y.
Friend
November 25, 2020
Kathy and Family, Thoughts and Prayers to you and your Family during this difficult time.

Take care, Dan and Mary Sullivan
Dan & Mary Sullivan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved