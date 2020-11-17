THOMAS JOSEPH STICH, SR. Thomas Joseph Stich, Sr., 72, passed away on November 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Berta E. Broussard-Stich, daughter, JoAnn M. Stich, son, Thomas J. Stich, Jr.; four grandchildren, Courtney, Conner, Reilly, and Tanner; sister, JoAnn Beaudette; one niece and two nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Stich, his mother, Regina K. Stich, and a brother, Dennis Stich. Prior to coming to Wilmington, Tom worked at the University of Maryland as a neuroscience biological research tech, heading up a lab. Tom worked for the New Hanover County Health Department as an Environmental Health Specialist for 28 years. After retirement he had an adventure driving across country, relocating wildlife from his backyard, and volunteered delivering meals for the New Hanover County Senior Center. One of his favorite past times was telling stories of his childhood and making people laugh, He was always a true Eagle Scout finding ways to help others daily. Tom will be missed immensely by his family and many friends. A private farewell was held for the family on November 15, 2020.



