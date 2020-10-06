THOMAS KENDELL GUNTER Thomas Kendell Gunter III passed away peacefully from complications of Alzheimer's disease on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born on April 4, 1948 in Pinehurst, North Carolina to T.K. Gunter and Emily Fowler both of whom preceded him in death. He is survived by his two sisters, Janet Conser and Terry Simon and their families, his long-time companion, Candace Gauthier, and his daughter, Jenniffer Hale and granddaughter, Jordyn Jennings. Thom served in the U S Navy and graduated from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, with an honors degree in Geology, specializing in solar energy. A life-long Tar Heel fan, Thom was also passionate about all things related to energy conservation and sustainability. An avid volleyball player, once Thom moved to Wilmington he fulfilled his dream of owning a sailboat. Candace and Thom enjoyed many sailing trips together and most weekends could be found out on the water on his boat. There will be a memorial service for Thom on Wednesday, October 7th at 2:00 p.m. at 409 Semmes Drive, Wilmington in Janet Conser's backyard. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Thom's name to Lower Cape Fear Hospice or to your favorite charity
.