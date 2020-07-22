1/
THOMAS M. NELSON
{ "" }
THOMAS M. NELSON, JR. Visitation 5-7 Fri. 7/24 Dunn Funeral Home. Funeral service 12n Sat. 7/25 Dunn FH Chapel. Burial Royal Chapel Ch. Cem.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Dunn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, INC - Burgaw
JUL
25
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Dunn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, INC - Burgaw
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, INC - Burgaw
810 W Wilmington Street
Burgaw, NC 28425
(910) 259-9400
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
You have the victory ! RIP
Avery Costin
Family
July 23, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Cousin Elizabeth. My prayers go out to you and the rest of the family.
Audrey Powers
Family
July 22, 2020
My condolences goes out to Mrs. Nelson and her family. Tending to Mr. Nelson while in our care such a joy. Always smiling when I enter the room. I will always remember that smile when I think about him. You have your wings now , may you Rest In Heaven Mr. Nelson. You are missed dearly.
Sandi Bryant
Friend
July 22, 2020
MY FRIEND, MY FRIEND; You have Earned "GOD,S CROWN" ,wear it Proudly.
Johnny & REE Williams ( Friend)
Family
July 22, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to Elizabeth & family.
Pattie Beatty
Friend
