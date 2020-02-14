|
THOMAS MORGAN HILES Thomas Morgan Hiles, 75 of Masonboro Sound, Wilmington, N.C died Friday February 7, 2020 at NHRMC. Born in Mobile, Alabama on March 6, 1944 to the late Cpt. Morgan Hiles & Mary Isabella Reeves Hiles. Also proceeded in death by his beloved sister Martha Patricia Hiles, in-laws Eunice & Norman Gray. Survived by the love of his life, Sharon Gray Hiles, wife for 45 years, forever soul mates. His daughter Heather Gray Hiles Newsom, the light of his life, his son-in-law Dr. William Alexander Newsom. Whom he loved and respected. His one and only grandchild, 14-month-old Sienna Graylyn Newsom, that made his life complete, of Southport, N.C. He was a wonderful family man, mentor and friends to many from all walks of life, blessed with the greatest humor. He graduated from University Military Academy,6th through 12th grade, received his BA and MBA from University of Alabama. He served in The Medical Corp of US Army, and then National Guard. He started his 40 plus years in the Beverage Industy in 67 with American Can. In 73 he became VP & Chief Operating Officer of Carolina Canners in Cheraw, S.C. & 5 other manufacturing center in the Carolinas. In 85 he joined The Honickman group as director of 5 operations, & President of 7 other operations in the Northeast, & NYC. Worked with Pepsi, Coors Beer, Private Label, & Water Industry. He then Joined Cott Corp in, Toronto, Canada as Excutive of World Wide Manufacturing & Distribution of food and Beverage. He retired as CEO of Cott Beverages, USA, and started his own Business Consulting Company. Through out his career he presented many papers, and made numerous presentations. His proudest was, Guest Speaker at The International World Beverage Conference in Toyko. He served on many Board of Directors. A few were Medical Unv of S.C. Clemson university, Rutgers Unv, and Foundation Board at UNCW. He was President of The , & Airport Comission of Chesterfield County. Thanks to his Team of Doctors, Care Givers at UNC Chapel Hill, MD Anderson, Zimmer Cancer Center helping him fight the biggest battle of his life with a very rare, aggressive kind of Cancer. To a very special Group Dr. Will Kirby, Dr Kenneth Kotz, His non stop loving care from his Son-in-law Dr. Alex Newsom. A memorial service will be held on Feb 15th at 4:00 pm at Andrews Chapel on Market. A private burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. A Spring Sunset Memorial is scheduled on beach at OIB, his happy place of 42 years. Ashes will be spread off his beloved boat" Feeling Free". Donations to & Samaritans Purse.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 14, 2020