Thomas Myslinski
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Thomas Myslinski

Thomas Myslinski Obituary
THOMAS MYSLINSKI It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Thomas Myslinski, originally of Shamokin, PA and recently of Wilmington, NC, born June 18th, 1949. Tom died on Monday, September 30, 2019 of a heart attack while vacationing in Europe. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda; his son and daughter-in-law, David and Theresa Myslinski; his daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Noah Campbell; and five grandchildren. Other surviving family include his sister, Judith Mandell, sister-in-law Norma Rundbaken, three nieces and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joanna and Florian Myslinski; and his son, Andrew Myslinski. A memorial service will be held at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel in Wilmington on the morning of Monday, October 14th, at 10:30. Memorial gifts may be made to Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity or The First Tee of Greater Wilmington. Additional details can be found at Andrewsmortuary.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 6, 2019
