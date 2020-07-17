THOMAS OBERL RABON Warsaw - Thomas Oberl Rabon, 82, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home. Mr. Rabon was born August 17, 1937 in Horry County, SC to the late Hope B. Rabon and Louise Lupo Rabon. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020. Mr. Rabon is survived by wife, Sue Godbold Rabon of Warsaw, NC; daughter, Beth Pope Miller and husband, Kurt of Garner; two grandchildren, Caitlin Elizabeth and Philip Christian Miller; brother, Michael C. Rabon of Warsaw; sisters, Colene P. Taylor, Wanda R. Causey, and Sylvia R. Graham all of South Carolina; special nephews, Johnny Godbold and wife, Janet of Warsaw and Jonathan Graham of SC, numerous nieces and nephews; special friend, companion, and caregiver, Carmen Jernigan; special friend and apartment complex manager, Amanda Johnson Jones; and four legged son, Sam Ezekiel Rabon. In addition to his parents, Mr. Rabon was preceded in death by brother, H. B. Rabon, Jr. and sister, Deliah Reel. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to: Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565-2758 or Calvary Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, make checks payable to: Calvary Baptist Church, P. O. Box 734, Warsaw, NC 28398, please note "Educational Scholarship Fund" in the memo of the check.



