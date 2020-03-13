|
THURSTON GRAY FORMY-DUVAL Born April 16, 1955, died March 10, 2020 Gray Formy-Duval, a lifetime mariner, father figure, and true gentleman, passed away peacefully on March 10th after a long battle with frontal temporal lobe dementia. An alumnus of Hoggard High School and UNCW, Gray loved his city and its nearby waters. Professionally he worked at Seapath Marina, the Gulf Terminal on Airlie Road, and as a boat captain. Later in life he became a real estate investor and broker. As a maritime consultant for the film industry he was involved in several television shows and movies, including "Dawson's Creek", "The Notebook", and an IMAX movie "Straight Up: Helicopters in Action". One of his funniest stories was how, during the filming of "Domestic Disturbance", he helped John Travolta steer a sailboat while lying in his lap. A lifelong member of Carolina Yacht Club, he served as Commodore in 2012. He was a competitive racer, participating in sailing events from Canada to Florida. He was a knowledgeable and passionate antique collector. Gray loved all animals, especially his own dogs Levi and Wilson and cat Dupree. He could never pass an ill-fated turtle on the road without stopping to rescue it. Gray was the son of the late Thurston "Pat" Formy-Duval, Jr. and Mary Ellen "Dodie" Bayley Formy-Duval. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Debbie Fountain Formy-Duval; brother Thomas Lee Formy-Duval; and their 'adopted' daughter Brinkley Hutchings. Special thanks to all his loved ones who were by his side with love and support. Particular thanks to his caregivers Jodie Sperry and Orlando Maldonado. A Celebration Of Life will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice or The Wrightsville Beach Museum of History.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 13, 2020