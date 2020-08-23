TIMOTHY DALE PRICE Timothy Dale Price, 70, of Wilmington, passed away Friday, 14, 2020, at home surrounded by family. He was born July 10, 1950, in Texas, to the late John William Price and Wanda Faye Price. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Price Bailey all of Texas. Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Patti Sue Price of the home; seven children, Tonia Price Stone (Daniel), Marilyn Sue Ellis (Nick), Chadrick Chrisman Price, Dana Price Schwartz (Toby), Amy Price Smoak, Michael F. Jarosewicz (Sommer) and Amanda S. Swinson (Chris); twenty grandchildren, Mylania Stone, Ashdan Stone, Landan Stone, Jonathan Griffin, Roland Ellis, Artemis Ellis. Payton D. Price, Chadrick C. Price II, Harlan Schwartz, Cora Schwartz, William Stutts, Mathew Stutts, Cassie Williams, Kyle Jarosewicz, Trent Jarosewicz, Dallas Jarosewicz, Brooke Jarosewicz, Cortney Marshburn, Teran Benton and Dylan Swinson; three great-grandchildren, Jaxson Benton, Azlynn Robbins and Kolton Ward and an abundance of nieces, nephews, family and loving friends. A memorial service will be held at 1pm, Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Kenan Chapel, Landfall, Wilmington, NC 28405. In lieu of flowers, the family request you make a small donation to your church or favorite charity in his name.



