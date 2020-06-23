Timothy Lex Collins
TIMOTHY LEX COLLINS 65 of Bolivia, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Tim was born to Samuel and Josephine Collins on March 9, 1955. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. Tim was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia Collins; son, Jason Lex Collins. Survivors include son, Bradley Collins; daughter, Ashley Williams and husband, Thomas; grandchildren, Garrett, Kinley, Mason, Shannon and Angel; brother, Alan Collins. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at eleven o'clock in the morning at First Baptist Church of Sunset Harbor with Pastor Brian Holland officiating. Burial will follow in Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery in Leland, NC. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from six o'clock until eight o'clock at the funeral home. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway E, Bolivia.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
9107546848
