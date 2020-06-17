Tisha N. Pridgen
TISHA N. PRIDGEN age 49, was born in Burgaw, NC, to Glenda Johnson Pridgen and Louis Pridgen, Sr. In addition to her parents, Tisha is survived by her devoted and loving family: Her children, Montreal Smith and Tatyana Pridgen; Stepmother, Arlene Pridgen; Brothers, Terry Pridgen and Louis Pridgen, Jr. (Charease); Sister, Pleshette Nicholson (Kevin); Nieces and Nephews: Torrence, Keeara, Latisha, Ajada, Kayla, Terrika, Kyron, Destiny, Christian and Caiden; Great-Nieces, Malaya and Xaila; Her little dog, SAMurai; A host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and all of her special children from the community, school, and her bus. Tisha was kindhearted, loving, and a friend to many. Her zest for life and sunny disposition were reflected through her infectious smile. She genuinely loved people and always put others' needs ahead of her own. In honor of Tisha's request, there will be no funeral or memorial services, and no public viewing. Dunn F.H.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jun. 17, 2020.
