TOIE BELLE PERRY Toie Belle Perry Jr. was born February 8, 1930 to O.W. Perry and Toie Belle Smith Perry. She acquired the name Elizabeth in grade school as a derivative of Belle. Dumpy, Dubby, and Dee were all beloved nicknames used by family and friends to her delight. Elizabeth (Dumpy) sang with her sisters "Twiddle" and Gladys as the Perry sisters. She was also a member of Woodburn Presbyterian Church. She bore five children to her husband of 35 years, Billy R. Lennon (deceased): Kathy Cherry (Morris), Randy Lennon (Vickie), Kim Hartman, Kelly "Lori" Stanley (Charlie), and Jan "Alison" Miller (David). The gifts she gave her children were faith, the love of animals, books, songs, music, photography and good ole country cooking. They passed those gifts along to the many grandchildren and great grandchildren that followed. There are loving nieces and nephews as well. Praise God for all the love. He welcomed her to heaven on May 7, 2019. A committal service will be held 2:30 pm Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The service will take place in the Mausoleum Chapel. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 10, 2019