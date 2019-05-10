Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
For more information about
Toie Perry
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Toie Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Toie Belle Perry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Toie Belle Perry Obituary
TOIE BELLE PERRY Toie Belle Perry Jr. was born February 8, 1930 to O.W. Perry and Toie Belle Smith Perry. She acquired the name Elizabeth in grade school as a derivative of Belle. Dumpy, Dubby, and Dee were all beloved nicknames used by family and friends to her delight. Elizabeth (Dumpy) sang with her sisters "Twiddle" and Gladys as the Perry sisters. She was also a member of Woodburn Presbyterian Church. She bore five children to her husband of 35 years, Billy R. Lennon (deceased): Kathy Cherry (Morris), Randy Lennon (Vickie), Kim Hartman, Kelly "Lori" Stanley (Charlie), and Jan "Alison" Miller (David). The gifts she gave her children were faith, the love of animals, books, songs, music, photography and good ole country cooking. They passed those gifts along to the many grandchildren and great grandchildren that followed. There are loving nieces and nephews as well. Praise God for all the love. He welcomed her to heaven on May 7, 2019. A committal service will be held 2:30 pm Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The service will take place in the Mausoleum Chapel. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now