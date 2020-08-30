TOM MITCHELL Tom Mitchell of St. Louis passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at age 84. He was born in Denver, Colorado, on October 22, 1935. He is predeceased by his wife of fifty years, Alice Mitchell (nee Flanagan). He is survived by his daughters, Kathy Mitchell and Mimi Schaefer, his grandsons Christian and Matthew Schaefer, his sisters Lois Kellogg and Judy Blom, his brother Jim Mitchell, his partner Louise Miller, and numerous nieces and nephews. Tom received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from Catholic University in 1956. In 1967 and 1969, respectively, he earned a Master's Degree and a PhD in Psychology from the University of Colorado, Boulder. After Tom earned his PhD, he and Alice moved to Carbondale, Illinois in 1968. Tom began a career at Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIU-C). His roles at SIU-C included Professor of Psychology, Associate and Acting Dean of the Graduate School, and Director of Undergraduate Studies in Psychology. Tom was a pioneer in self-directed learning long before the development of online instruction, establishing a program of audio recordings and written materials which allowed his students to learn flexibly on their own schedules. His class was a favorite among students at SIU-C. Many of his students kept in touch with him long after taking his class, finding Tom to be a positive influence in their lives by providing advice and inspiration. In 1993 Tom retired and he and Alice moved to Wilmington, NC, where they were actively involved in the local community. Tom loved living in the historic district and served two terms as the President of the Residents of Old Wilmington. He was dedicated to preserving the historic district of Wilmington, and served as Chairman of the Historic Preservation Committee. Tom met Louise E. Miller in Wilmington in September 2016, and they began a committed relationship which continued for the rest of Tom's life. In 2019 Tom relocated to St. Louis. Louise made frequent visits and became his primary caregiver for his last several months, witnessing his grace and courage as he handled his final illness. Tom was a generous, kind, intelligent man who has inspired such comments as "I was honored to know him". He loved to travel internationally. He took numerous trips to France, spoke fluent French, and had aspired to live in Paris. As a former Latin teacher, his ability to master languages was exceptional - for example, he would greet the local Greek restaurant owner in Greek. After arriving in St. Louis he began studying Bosnian, planning to connect with employees at his retirement community by conversing with them in their native language. He possessed an exceptional talent for playing music and was very fond of classical and chamber music. His phenomenal musical ability extended to playing the piano, organ, and harpsichord. He owned a custom-built harpsichord and an antique grand piano. He took delight in attending the symphony and the opera. Tom was a life-long Denver Broncos fan, having been born and raised in Colorado. He enjoyed baseball, basketball, football, and hockey. He introduced his daughters to Major League Baseball by taking them to St. Louis Cardinals games. He enjoyed watching his grandsons play baseball and hockey. He was always interested in attending college and professional sporting events. He once had an "all sports weekend" in Florida which included an NBA game, NCAA basketball, and an Atlanta Braves spring training game in one weekend. Tom was an active, involved parent and grandparent . He enjoyed explaining his grandsons' hobby of drifting cars to his friends, most of whom had never heard of such a thing. As a father, he was always there for school events, games, and practices. He knew the friends of his children and would ask about them often. When his daughters were in school, he was a constant source of support for homework questions. He was especially helpful with math! He loved to talk on the phone, regularly engaging in one to two hour phone calls with family and friends. Tom's loving, gentle guidance was a source of comfort to many. He was a brilliant intellectual, yet he made everyone feel like a friend. His appreciation for others' unique traits and accomplishments was conveyed through his warm, effusive compliments and genuine interest. He had a zest for life and was a lifelong learner. He will be missed by all who knew him. https://stlouiscremation.com/obituaries/thomas-owen-mitchell/