Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
TONDALEA SAKERT VERDEJO Tondalea Sakert Verdejo of Wilmington, NC, passed April 11, 2020 surrounded by those who loved her most. She died comfortably at home, on her terms, with strength, dignity, and courage. Tonda was born July 2, 1944 to Bonnie Varca and January Sakert of Fairmont, West Virginia. Choosing a career in healthcare, Tonda earned a bachelor's degree in Nursing from West Virginia University, then went on to pursue her master's degree in Nursing at the University of Akron. She was preceded in death by her parents and two older brothers, James and January. She is survived by her husband, Raphael Verdejo, children, Allison and Gregory Burge, one granddaughter, Davida Burge, and one sister, Tamara Sakert. Both personally and professionally, every person who was touched by Tonda's brilliant light was blessed by sharing her strength, generosity, understanding, compassion, kindness, truth, and love. She will be remembered as a beacon for all those who aspire to leave the world a better place. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations be mailed to: Duke Cancer Institute, 300 W. Morgan St., Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27704, or online: https://www.gifts.duke.edu/dci and please use Fund Code: 3915625 Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 16, 2020
