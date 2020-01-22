Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
(910) 457-6944
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Sigmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony A. Sigmon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tony A. Sigmon Obituary
TONY A. SIGMON Tony A. Sigmon, 78 of Southport, NC passed away on January 20, 2020. Mr. Sigmon was born March 10, 1941 in Mecklenburg County, to the late Carroll and Beatrice Sigmon. He was a sales representative for Queensboro Steel, where he worked for 30 years until his retirement. Tony enjoyed flounder fishing from his boat 'Bones', catching his limit everyday with his fishing partners, Aleon Capel and Richard Capel. He had also enjoyed golfing in previous years until his health failed him. Survivors include his wife Janie Puckett - Sigmon; William Puckett; Brittany Puckett; great-grandson Axel King Connell; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Carolyn Sigmon Armstrong and Phyllis Sigmon Presnell. A homegoing celebration will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Ocean View United Methodist Church with Reverend Rick Russell officiating. A graveside service will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at Sharon Memorial Park Cemetery in Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ocean View United Methodist Church Music Ministry, 8400 E. Oak Island Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now