TONY A. SIGMON Tony A. Sigmon, 78 of Southport, NC passed away on January 20, 2020. Mr. Sigmon was born March 10, 1941 in Mecklenburg County, to the late Carroll and Beatrice Sigmon. He was a sales representative for Queensboro Steel, where he worked for 30 years until his retirement. Tony enjoyed flounder fishing from his boat 'Bones', catching his limit everyday with his fishing partners, Aleon Capel and Richard Capel. He had also enjoyed golfing in previous years until his health failed him. Survivors include his wife Janie Puckett - Sigmon; William Puckett; Brittany Puckett; great-grandson Axel King Connell; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Carolyn Sigmon Armstrong and Phyllis Sigmon Presnell. A homegoing celebration will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Ocean View United Methodist Church with Reverend Rick Russell officiating. A graveside service will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at Sharon Memorial Park Cemetery in Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ocean View United Methodist Church Music Ministry, 8400 E. Oak Island Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
