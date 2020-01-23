|
TONY LEON KELLY, SR. Tony Leon Kelly, Sr., 68, of Supply died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Mr. Kelly is survived by his wife of 33 years, Rosa Lee Kelly; sons, Tony Leon Kelly, Jr. and Jeremy Kelly; daughters, Jennifer Inez Arrendale, Teri Lynn Kelly, Toni Leigh Kelly, Stephanie Marie Kelly; step-daughters, Rose Long, Amanda Norris, Laura Frasl, Kristy Pierce; siblings, Larry Kelly, Eddie Kelly and Joyce Padgett; and a host of grandchildren which he loved very much. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Thomas and Leecie Malpass Kelly; two brothers, Harold Kelly and Nelson Kelly; and a granddaughter, Chloe Clemmons. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at twelve-thirty p.m. in the afternoon at The Lighthouse of Prayer Church, 2813 Big Neck Road NW, Ash. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Wilmington. The family will receive friends Friday evening from six o'clock to eight o'clock at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Hwy E, Bolivia. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 23, 2020