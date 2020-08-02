TONY WAYNE MATHIS Tony "Porky" Wayne Mathis, 62, of Leland, NC passed away at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born on February 10, 1958 in Wilmington, NC and was the son of the late Robert "Pete" Mathis, Jr. and Stella Ingram Mathis. Preceding him in death in addition to his parents is his brother Robert "Josh" Mathis of Delco, NC. He is survived by his daughter, Brittany Michelle Hughes and husband Travis along with one grandson, Jackson Maclean Hughes of Hampstead, NC and son, Tony Wayne Mathis II and wife Shannon of Leland, NC. In addition to his children he is survived by several brothers and sisters, James "Bogie" Mathis and wife Sandee, Debbie Mathis, Judy Poole and husband Scott, all of Wilmington, NC, and Peter Levitsky and wife Lauree of Moreno Valley, CA and his best canine buddy "Hot Dog". He will be remembered as a dedicated and loving son, father, grandfather, brother, friend, fisherman and racer; greatly missed by all. He was ushered into Heaven to meet Jesus and so many other loved ones and friends that have gone before us that were waiting for him. We are rejoicing that his earthly body is without pain but grieve that our time with him has come to an end. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date when friends and family can gather together. "Find rest, O my soul, in God alone; my hope comes from him." Psalm 62:5



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store