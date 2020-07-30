1/1
Tracy Emmet Blake
TRACY EMMET BLAKE Tracy Emmet Blake, age 53 of Middle Sound, North Carolina died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC. A memorial and burial service will be announced at a later date. Tracy was born, February 12, 1967 to the late Jerome and Juanita Blake. He is survived by two brothers, Jody Blake of Morgantown, Kentucky and Scott Blake of Rocky Point, North Carolina. Tracy was a loyal employee of Thomson, Corder & Company as a heavy equipment operator for over a decade. He was passionate about his work and enjoyed passing on his knowledge to coworkers and friends. His presence at Thomson, Corder & Company made it a better company and he will be missed by many. In lieu of Flowers the family asked for donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Tracy's memory.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

