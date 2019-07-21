|
TRACY SWINT CUPP BICKEL Tracy Bickel passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center after a lengthy illness, her mother was by her side. She was born in Fayetteville, NC on September 8, 1966. She was a graduate of New Hanover High School, Class of 1984. She had a heart as big as Texas and she never met a stranger. She had a smile that would light up any room. She was predeceased by her brother, Mike Gorton. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved mother, Fran Holland Reed; her children, that she loved so dearly, Mikaela Cupp of Roswell, Georgia, Hannah Blanton and John Michael Cavanaugh both of Wilmington; her father Kenny Swint of Barnesville, Georgia; two very special uncles and aunts Ralph Holland, Jr. (Connie) and Harvey Holland (Marsha) all of Wilmington; many cousins and many friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her and she will live in our hearts forever. A Memorial Service will be held in her honor at 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Visitation starts at 6:30. In life Tracy and her brother Mike had a very strong brother and sister bond; in death that bond will live on as their ashes unite in the ocean at Wrightsville Beach.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 21, 2019