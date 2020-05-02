|
TRINA M. JONES COLEMAN Trina M. Jones Coleman, 58, of Hampstead, NC passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 at home surrounded in love by her family. Trina is survived by her beloved husband, Kenneth Coleman; 9 children - Gregory (Cassie) Jones, Jeffrey Jones, Christopher (Emily) Jones, Mary (Trell) Jones-Hobbs, Kay Coleman, Stephanie (Courtney) Hartman, Sara Coleman, Izzy (Jason) Bond and Danny Coleman; 10 Grandchildren; 2 very special nieces - Regina (Steven) Prebel and Shauna (Andrew) Webb; Her parents - Mary (Clinton) Sams; 1 sister - Loraine (Beau) Ashcraft and her wife-in-law, Sharon Darity. Trina was born on 2/14/1962 in Elizabethton, Tenn. and was preceded in death by her father, H.A. Jones, 2 amazing brothers, Dean Jones Sr. and Rocky Jones, and 1 sister, Regina Jones. The family would like to say a very special Thank you to NHRMC Zimmer Clinic, NHRMC Oncology and Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center with an extra special recognition to Nurse Mary Katherine Thomas for showing Trina the utmost respect and care during the most difficult time. Due to current health concerns a private graveside service will be held at Sea Lawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 2, 2020