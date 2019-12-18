|
TRISTAN ADAM JONES Gone from this Earth, but not our hearts, is our beloved son, Tristan Adam Jones. Tristan was born October 6, 1995 to Ashford Jones Jr and Janice Lynn Russell. Tristan is survived by grandparents, his mother and father, and big sister Beth Hinckley. Tristan was a valued employee with The Sign Company of Wilmington, and will be missed by all. Visitation will be held at the parent's home at 302 Horn Rd Wilmington, Dec 18 from 6-8pm. Service will be presided by Pastor Paul Evans, at Wilmington First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2901 Chestnut St, Dec 19 at 11am. Family will receive guests between 10-10:45am before the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 18, 2019