1SGT WADE HAMPTON MOORE, US ARMY, Retired Wade Hampton Moore, 85, of Wilmington, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Pender Memorial Hospital. He was born November 6, 1933 in Supply, NC, to the late Mack Allen Moore, Sr. and Pearl Batson Moore. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Gaynell Shipp Moore; son, David Moore and wife Tammy and grandchildren, Tara Moore, Blake Moore, Anna Mason Moore and Erin Lourens. Wade served 23 years in the U.S. Army (1953 - 1976) and retired with the rank of First Sergeant. He was stationed across the country from Ft. Bragg, NC to Ft. Lewis, Washington with tours in Korea, Germany and two tours in Vietnam. Following his military service, he was employed by General Electric in Wilmington and retired in 1995. He enjoyed woodworking and mechanical work and loved his dogs. A funeral service will be held at 2pm, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Wesleyan Chapel United Methodist Church, 10255 HWY 17, Scotts Hill/Wilmington, NC 28411. The family will receive visitors one hour prior beginning at 1pm. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or SPCA Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 31, 2019