|
|
CAPTAIN WILLIAM A. RAINES, USN RET. Captain William A. Raines, USN Ret., 83, of Morganton died Sunday, July 28, 2019. Born in June 18, 1936, he was the son of the late Melwood P. Raines and Virginia Mae Kerney Raines. CAPT. Raines was a veteran of the Vietnam War and received the Legion of Merit. He was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 56 years, Rose Raines of the home; sons, Danny Raines (Jessica) and Mark Raines; grandchildren, Hannah and Justin Raines; and a sister, Virginia Wester. In addition to his parents, CAPT. Raines was preceded in death by a brother, Bud Raines. The funeral will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, August 4, 2019 in the Colonial Chapel of Sossoman Funeral Home with Rev. Margaret Ashby officiating. Military honors will be provided by the US Navy. The family will receive friends following the service. The graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, August 5 at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church's Happy Tuesday Fund. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 2, 2019