1/1
Van Edward Moore
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Van's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VAN EDWARD MOORE Gibsonville - Van Edward Moore, 75, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Van Horne, Texas on July 23, 1945 to the late J.C. and Laura Russell Moore. Van was very active in Gibsonville UMC and Coastal Emmaus and Piedmont Emmaus during his lifetime. He was a proud member of the Tin Can Sailors. Van was an avid car lover with his specialty in MG's. He was retired from General Electric after 20 years in the jet engine repair department. He was a US Navy veteran after 20 years of service. He is survived by his wife, Ann Clayton Moore of the home; daughters: Cindy Everhard and husband, Jim of Wisconsin and Kristi McDonald and husband, Bill of California; stepsons: Chad Clayton of Wilmington and Jay Clayton and wife, Cynthia of Burlington; sister, Helen Elliott of New Mexico; sisters-in-law: Jamie Moore and Karen Moore; three grandchildren; three step grandchildren; and one great grandchild; and one four-legged companion, Grace. Along with his parents, Mr. Moore was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe and John Moore. A private memorial service will be held at Gibsonville United Methodist Church. Mr. Moore will be buried at sea in San Diego, CA with the date to be determined later. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gibsonville United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 82 (501 Church Street), Gibsonville, NC 27249. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
(336) 228-8366
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved