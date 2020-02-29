Home

VELMA GREY NORRIS BULLARD 83 of Whiteville died Thursday, February 25, 2020 at Liberty Commons Nursing Home in Whiteville. She was the daughter of the late Ned Lawrence Norris and Geneva Hudson and was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Harris. She was born in Sampson County on June 25,1936 . She was a manager of a furniture store for many years. Survivors include daughters, Darlene Marlowe of Wilmington, N.C. , Wanda H. McKee of Whiteville, N.C. , sons, Gary Ward Harris (Patricia) of Whiteville, Dayle Bullard (Leah) of Wilmington, N.C., sisters, Dorothy Bordeaux of Garland, N.C., Queen Clark and Lilly Bigler all of Garland, N.C. , brothers, Jarvis Norris of Burlington, N.C., Wilbert Norris of Clinton, N.C. and Coleman Norris of Garland, N.C., 12 Grandchildren, 7 great-Grandchildren. Funeral Service will be Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at McKenzie Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Mitchell Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Lafayette Cemetery in Fayetteville, N.C. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 29, 2020
