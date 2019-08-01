|
VENA KIRBY Vena Kirby, 95, of Wilmington, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. She was born September 24, 1923, in Monticello, KY to the late Russell Doss and Maggie Vaught Doss. Vena was a member of Lake Forest Baptist Church and formerly of Post Road Christian Church in Indianapolis, IN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Kirby, Jr.; son, Clarence Kirby, sisters, Lola Gentry and Ola Arthur. Children include, Clarence Kirby (deceased) and wife Diann, Twanda Blake and husband Gary of Willard, NC and LouWanna French and husband, Scott of Fredrick, MD; grandchildren, Rusty, Scott, Shannon, Kristin, Cole and Lyla; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Branden, Alex, Megan, Taylor, Wesley, Preston and Kinslee. Vena was a Godly woman and a loving servant to her family. She loved time spent outdoors especially camping and gardening. A talented seamstress who could fix anything with a needle and thread. A funeral service will be held at 11am, Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Andrews Market Street Chapel. The family will receive visitors one hour prior beginning at 10am. Burial will follow at Sea Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 1, 2019