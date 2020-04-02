|
VERL COLEMAN Ruby Verl Sawyer Coleman, of Wilmington, NC, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at home. Verl was born in Coats, North Carolina, May 29, 1926, a daughter of the late William Anderson Sawyer and Alda White Sawyer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Dulion Coleman, sister, Grace Matthews, and brother, H.A. Sawyer. Verl attended Northside Church and ministered twenty-seven years with Save Our Kids Outreach and focused on nursing home ministry in her later years. She graduated with a Business Administration degree from Campbell University. She used her Administrative skills at Erwin Mills, The Dunn Dispatch, Cape Fear Christian Academy, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Kings Memorial Christian Academy and Save Our Kids Outreach. She was the Director of the Senior Center including Meals on Wheels in Dunn and Buies Creek, NC. Of all her accomplishments, Verl's heart desire was to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She was a beautiful soul, a mother to the motherless, enriched the lives of so many and was an inspiration to all. She will greatly be missed. She is the beloved mother of her three daughters, Theresa Mathews, Kay Boone and husband, John, and Connie Buckthal; beloved grandmother of her grandson, John Boone III and wife, Jenny; granddaughter, Gretchen Zuncich and husband, Joe "Sonny"; beloved great-grandmother of eight great-grandchildren, Kaylianna, Caleb, Jace, Lydia, Ruby, Callie, Jacob and Jackson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Save Our Kids Outreach, Inc. P.O. Box 12173, Wilmington, N.C. 28405. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 2, 2020