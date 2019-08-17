|
|
VERNE "TOMMY" HUFHAM Verne "Tommy" Legwin Hufham, 86, of Delco, NC, died Thursday, August 15, 2019, at New Hanover House in Wilmington, NC. He was born July 5, 1933 in Delco, NC, son of the late Joseph Syre Hufham and Rhoda Roberts Hufham. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Geneva Hufham, second wife, Constance Hufham, two sisters, and a brother. Tommy proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany for more than a year. He retired from International Paper Mill after 40 ½ years of service. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Delco and active in the Delco community, assisting in recovery efforts and rebuilding many homes after Hurricane Floyd. He is survived by his life-partner, Julia Sellers; daughters, Mary Ruth Hufham and Debra Sellers (Paul Cheshire); grandson, Danton Myles Bowers; sister, Linda "Teet" Parker; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Monday, August 19, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Delco with Rev. Tommy McClusky officiating. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 1:00pm until the service hour. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Goshen Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tommy's memory may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401, or to American Legion Post 10, PO Box 3094, Wilmington, NC 28406. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 17, 2019