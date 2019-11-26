Home

Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 791-4444
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
Burial
Following Services
Prospect Cemetery.
Vernice Lewis Covil


1925 - 2019
Vernice Lewis Covil Obituary
VERNICE LEWIS COVIL Age 94, of Shallotte, NC went to be with The Lord on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was born in Brunswick County on September 4, 1925 to Joseph and Melissa Lewis. She was preceded in death by her husband: Elmo Covil, her sister: Barbara Kirby and her brother: Lavern Lewis. She is survived by her children: Wayne Covil (Nancy), Kenneth Covil, Donald Covil (Cindy), Jean Barber (Barry), and Judy Covil; 3 grandchildren: Christy Papineau (Brent), Patrick Covil (Terri), John Covil (Hilary) and six great grandchildren: Joshua Covil, Victoria Papineau, Chloe Covil, Elijah Covil, Claira Covil, and Abigail Covil. She lived a rich life serving her Savior in a quiet and Godly manner. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service with a Funeral Service to follow at 3:00 pm. officiated by Pastor Mike Yarborough and Pastor Carl Wood. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.coblewardsmithwilimgton.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 26, 2019
